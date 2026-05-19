Massport unveils Logan Airport remote terminal in Framingham. Take a look inside

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Travelers flying out of Boston Logan International Airport will soon have a new option to get through security before ever setting foot inside the terminal.

Massport has unveiled a pilot program at the Framingham Logan Express that allows passengers to check bags and pass through a TSA security checkpoint at the remote location. The service is set to begin June 1.

Under the program, travelers who clear security in Framingham will board a Logan Express bus that takes them directly to the airport, where they will arrive already inside the secure area — just steps from their departure gate. The service costs just $9.

Massport officials say the goal is to shift the airport experience to an off-site location, making travel smoother and reducing congestion at Logan.

0 of 11 Logan Airport remote terminal in Framingham Logan Airport remote terminal in Framingham Logan Airport remote terminal in Framingham Logan Airport remote terminal in Framingham Logan Airport remote terminal in Framingham Logan Airport remote terminal in Framingham Logan Airport remote terminal in Framingham Logan Airport remote terminal in Framingham Logan Airport remote terminal in Framingham Logan Airport remote terminal in Framingham

“Everything that you do at the airport, you’re just shifting that time to here,” Peter Howe, Massport’s deputy director of roadway management, said during the reveal. “When you get to Boston Logan, you’re going to be inside the terminal.”

Once passengers arrive, they can head straight to their gate, grab food, or use the facilities without additional screening.

Officials are advising travelers to arrive at the Framingham Logan Express stop at least 30 minutes before their scheduled bus departure. That means planning to be there roughly 2.5 hours before their flight.

The program is a temporary pilot and will run through August 31.

Massport says it will evaluate the program’s success and determine potential improvements before deciding whether to expand the concept.

If successful, the remote terminal could signal a major shift in how Boston-area travelers begin their airport journey.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group