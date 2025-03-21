Westford police seeking missing 73-year-old woman

WESTFORD, Mass. — The Westford police are searching for a missing 73-year-old woman after her vehicle was found unoccupied in town earlier in the day.

Margaret Hammersely was reported missing in her hometown, Nashua, NH, early Thursday. Her car was later located in a parking lot in the Forge Village area of Westford, according to Westford Police.

Police are currently searching the area of Bradford Steet and Pleasant Street for Hammersely, officials say.

Hammersely stands approximately 5′3″ tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is known to wear glasses and is believed to be wearing them now. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a dark-colored shirt, according to officials.

Hammersely does not have her phone on her, and has no known connection to Forge Village or Westford, police say.

Police ask anyone who sees Hammersely, or believes they may have today, to please give them a call.

Westford Missing Person Margaret Hammersely Westford Police are looking to locate Margaret Hammersely, whose car was located unoccupied off of Pleasant Street.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group