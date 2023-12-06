West Roxbury man arrested in connection with assault of Total Wine employee in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass — A West Roxbury man has been arrested in connection with Sunday’s alleged assault outside a Dedham wine store.

Gesner Joseph, 22, was placed under arrest today after a warrant was issued by the Dedham District Court in connection with the alleged attack outside Total Win on Providence Highway Sunday night.

Dedham Police Chief Michael J. D’Entremont told Boston 25 that a group of 6-8 individuals attacked an employee of Total Wine on Route 1 as they closed the business.

The male victim was evaluated by an ambulance but refused to be transported to a hospital. Police say the victim’s phone was taken during the encounter.

D’Entremont says the group may have been refused service on Saturday.

At least one knife was displayed during the incident, D’Entremont said.

Joseph will be charged with 2 counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, larceny from a person and intimidation of a witness.

It is not known if any other suspects will face charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

