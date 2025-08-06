West Nile Virus identified in Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO, Mass — West Nile Virus was identified in a mosquito collected in Middleboro, town officials said Wednesday.

Symptoms of the virus tend to include fever and flu-like illnesses. The virus has a more significant effect on people over the age of 50, according to health officials.

To avoid mosquito bites, officials recommend applying insect repellent, wearing long clothing and avoid peak activity hours of mosquitoes.

Residents should also drain standing water around their homes, install screens, and take other steps to mosquito-proof their homes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

