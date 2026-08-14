West Nile Virus found in a mosquito in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has detected West Nile virus in a mosquito collected in Chelsea.

West Nile virus is most commonly transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

While most people infected with the virus do not develop symptoms, some can become seriously ill.

The City of Chelsea says it is working closely with the state health department in response to the detection.

City officials say additional measures may be taken, including treating standing water throughout the city to help reduce mosquito breeding sites.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions against mosquito bites by using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants when possible, and removing standing water around their homes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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