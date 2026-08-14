Members of Mass. congressional delegation visit ICE detention facility in Plymouth

Three members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation were in Plymouth to get an up-close look at the ICE detention facility there.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Congressman Jim McGovern, and Congressman Stephen Lynch arrived at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility unannounced Friday morning.

The Plymouth County Correctional Facility houses civil detainees in ICE custody in Massachusetts.

They said the visit is to provide transparency while checking the welfare and well-being of detainees being held inside the facility, adding that many of them were in the process of becoming U.S. citizens when they were detained.

“We’re here to make sure that while people go through this process, they have access to attorneys, they have access to good health care, they have access to the care and recreation and exercise and everything else in a humane way while they’re in this facility,” U.S. Rep. Lynch said.

“Even if everything here was exactly as it should be according to protocols, the trauma will reside in their bodies, in their families for many, many years to come,” U.S. Rep. Pressley said.

Federal law allows Congress to conduct unannounced oversight visits of ICE detention facilities.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group