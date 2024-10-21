‘We’re a soft team’: Patriots coach Jerod Mayo calls out his players after 6th straight loss

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo questioned the toughness of his players following the team’s sixth straight loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.

“We’re a soft football team across the board,” Mayo told the media after the Patriots were defeated 32-16 at Wembley Stadium.

The Patriots jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Drake Maye connected with JaMycal Hasty on a 16-yard touchdown pass. Joey Slye added a 41-yard field goal early in the second quarter to make it 10-0, but from that point on, the game was dominated by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville posted 25 unanswered points on their way to victory, racking up 171 rushing yards and scoring on a 96-yard punt return in a trouncing of the Patriots.

“What makes a tough football team? That’s being able to run the ball, that’s being able to stop the run, and that’s being able to cover kicks. We did none of those today,” Mayo said in disgust.

New England’s sixth straight loss marks the team’s longest losing streak since 1993.

While Maye passed for 276 yards and two touchdowns, the Jaguars controlled the trenches, holding the Patriots to a measly 38 yards on the ground.

“They controlled the ball for most of the day,” Mayo said. “Back to the drawing board.”

The Patriots will look to snap their winning drought when they host the New York Jets on Oct. 27.

