‘We’re like miners’: Commuters stranded in dark MBTA stations as power problems halt subway lines

BOSTON — Commuters were left stranded in dark MBTA stations on Thursday morning after a power problem halted train service on three major subway lines, officials said.

The power problem is impacting service on the Green Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line, and trains are being held at stations, according to the MBTA.

“Personnel are working to move trains into stations and resolve the issue,” the MBTA wrote in a post on X around 7 a.m. “Green Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line trains may hold at stations as we continue resolving a problem impacting signal and station power.”

A video shared with Boston 25 showed dozens of Orange Line passengers waiting on a platform as trains stood still on the tracks.

Video shows dozens of riders waiting on platform amid MBTA power problem Credit: Jaela Mae

Photos also showed riders sitting in the dark as they waited for train service to be restored at the Haymarket and Forest Hills stations.

In a post on X, one commuter at Haymarket wrote, “We’re like miners.”

Just before 8:30 a.m., the MBTA said that trains were bypassing Haymarket in both directions “due to insufficient lighting at the station.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Haymarket Station in the dark (Haymarket station -- @VITO2NE)

MBTA workers have closed the green line side of the Haymarket station this morning. The station appears to be completely without power right now. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/zHI6VQeHVs — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) February 15, 2024

In a 9 a.m. update on X, the T informed riders, “MBTA personnel continue to work on restoring power. While this work is being done, countdown clocks in stations may not give real-time predictions.”

The MBTA told Orange Line passengers to board commuter rail trains for free at Oak Grove, Malden Center, North Station, Back Bay, Ruggles, and Forest Hills while service is disrupted.

Blue Line passengers were told to use the SL3 Bus for alternate service from the Airport to the South Station.

In a reply to one rider on X, the MBTA later said that “Orange Line service is operating with delays between North Station and Back Bay.”

.The eye rolls from frustrated #MBTA riders at Haymarket Station who are being stopped from entering the station speak volumes about their frustration this morning.https://t.co/gJJcba0pcB pic.twitter.com/CEU6wqUkLT — Peter Wilson (@PetesWire) February 15, 2024

There were no additional details immediately available.

Service Update: Green Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line continue to experience significant delays. MBTA personnel continue to work on restoring power.



While this work is being done, Countdown Clocks in stations may not give real time predictions. See additional information below. https://t.co/1NU5vFH3B0 — MBTA (@MBTA) February 15, 2024

Green Line: Trains are currently bypassing Haymarket in both directions due to insufficient lighting at the station. Passengers can connect at North Station and Government Center. Orange Line trains will continue to service the station. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 15, 2024

Service Update: Green Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line continue to experience significant delays. MBTA personnel continue to work on restoring power.



While this work is being done, Countdown Clocks in stations may not give real time predictions.



See alternate options below. https://t.co/Yoj6tBo3Wu — MBTA (@MBTA) February 15, 2024

Update: Orange Line passengers can board Commuter Rail trains for free at Oak Grove, Malden Center, North Station, Back Bay, Ruggles, and Forest Hills while service is disrupted. https://t.co/3dc9nXcK6w — MBTA (@MBTA) February 15, 2024

Service Update: Green Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line trains may hold at stations as we continue resolving a problem impacting signal and station power. https://t.co/Y2HP0CphCy — MBTA (@MBTA) February 15, 2024

