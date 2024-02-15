‘We’re like miners’: Commuters left stranded in dark MBTA stations after power problem halts trains

BOSTON — Commuters were left stranded in dark MBTA stations on Thursday morning after a power problem at North Station halted train service on three major subway lines, officials said.

The power problem impacted service on the Green Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line for three hours, and trains were held at stations as crews scrambled to make repairs, according to the MBTA.

“Personnel are working to move trains into stations and resolve the issue,” the MBTA wrote in a post on X around 6:30 a.m. “Green Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line trains may hold at stations as we continue resolving a problem impacting signal and station power.”

The power on all lines was restored just before 9:30 a.m.

In an official statement, the MBTA called the power outage “unexpected” and apologized to commuters for the inconvenience.

“The outage at North Station was unexpected, and it is one of the MBTA’s primary power feeds. As a safety precaution, protective systems opened related circuit breakers, temporarily discontinuing power flow. We apologize for the inconvenience and disruption during the morning commute,” a T spokesperson said.

Officials said the outage affected signals, stations, and public address systems. Train traction power was not impacted.

Video shows dozens of riders waiting on platform amid MBTA power problem Credit: Jaela Mae

A video shared with Boston 25 showed dozens of Orange Line passengers waiting on a platform at the height of the morning commute as trains stood still on the tracks.

Photos also showed riders sitting in the dark as they waited for train service to be restored at the Haymarket and Forest Hills stations.

In a post on X, one commuter at Haymarket wrote, “We’re like miners.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Haymarket Station in the dark (Haymarket station -- @VITO2NE)

MBTA workers have closed the green line side of the Haymarket station this morning. The station appears to be completely without power right now. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/zHI6VQeHVs — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) February 15, 2024

Just before 8:30 a.m., the MBTA said that trains were bypassing Haymarket in both directions “due to insufficient lighting at the station.”

“Trains are currently bypassing Haymarket in both directions due to insufficient lighting at the station. Passengers can connect at North Station and Government Center. Orange Line trains will continue to service the station,” the T announced.

In a 9 a.m. update on X, the T informed riders, “MBTA personnel continue to work on restoring power. While this work is being done, countdown clocks in stations may not give real-time predictions.”

Boston 25′s Ryan Breslin shared a video of the lights coming back on at Haymarket just before 9:30 a.m.

The MBTA told Orange Line passengers to board commuter rail trains for free at Oak Grove, Malden Center, North Station, Back Bay, Ruggles, and Forest Hills while service is disrupted.

Blue Line passengers were told to use the SL3 Bus for alternate service from the Airport to the South Station.

Power to all of the lines was restored shortly before 9:30 a.m., but the T warned of residual delays.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Service Update: Green Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line continue to experience significant delays. MBTA personnel continue to work on restoring power.



Service Update: Green Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line continue to experience significant delays. MBTA personnel continue to work on restoring power.



While this work is being done, Countdown Clocks in stations may not give real time predictions.



This a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

