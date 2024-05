May is skin cancer awareness month and Dr. Abigal Waldman from Brigham and Women’s Hospital shares several things you may not know and ways to reduce your risk.

Wellness Wednesday: Skin Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. Waldman says if you are at high risk for skin cancer ask your doctor about light therapy treatments and oral medications that can help reduce your risk.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group