Wellness Wednesday: As cancer patients get younger, early detection becomes more critical

Cancer cases are on the rise among adults under 50, according to a recent report by the American Cancer Society. And no matter the age when cancer strikes, early detection is critical.

In this week’s Wellness Wednesday how new artificial intelligence (AI) technology could help doctors reach a faster diagnosis.

Dr. Anil Parwani, a Pathologist with the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, says this new technology will continue to be tested in clinical trials and it may take up to three years to fully implement.

He says it will not replace doctors because humans need to make the final call on diagnosis.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group