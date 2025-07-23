People are preparing for a stinky smell in Wellesley. Here’s why

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Get ready for a stinky smell in Wellesley.

A rare corpse flower that has been growing at Wheaton College is set to bloom at the Garden at Elm Bank, home of Massachusetts Horticultural Society in Wellesley.

The “remarkable botanical event” that is expected to smell like decaying flesh is expected to happen this week, sometime between Wednesday and Saturday.

The bloom lasts just 24–32 hours and is known for its “striking size and infamous odor,” horticultural experts said.

The plant, affectionately named Eliza by Wheaton College’s Animal Facility and Greenhouse Manager Amanda Bettle, was cultivated over several years in the college’s greenhouse in Norton, officials said.

“This flower is truly amazing,” Bettle said. “It has spectacular adaptations from its size, to the smell, and its brief blooming period. Wheaton College wanted to be able to share this with everyone.”

“Eliza” is part of the college’s Greenhouse teaching collection, where they grow a wide range of plants.

The flower was transported to the Garden at Elm Bank earlier this week in anticipation of its first full bloom.

Now, as it finds a temporary home in Wellesley, Massachusetts Horticultural Society staff and members are gearing up for this exciting event.

“We are thrilled to share this unique opportunity to witness one of the plant world’s most extraordinary spectacles,” said Karen Daubmann, the society’s director of garden and programs.

“Partnerships like this with Wheaton College allow us to highlight the unique sensory experiences that can be found in gardens — and this is one of the most shocking!” Daubmann said.

Native to the rainforests of western Sumatra, the Titan Arum, commonly known as the corpse flower, is one of the largest flowering structures in the plant kingdom, officials said.

Its bloom is unpredictable and infrequent, requiring years of energy storage in a massive underground corm, officials said.

“When ready, it produces a towering inflorescence—reaching up to 10 feet tall—surrounded by a dramatic, ruffled spathe,“ horticultural officials said in their statement. ”During bloom, it releases a powerful odor that mimics decaying flesh to attract carrion beetles and flesh flies, its natural pollinators."

The plant is on public display starting Wednesday.

Visitors should check the MHS website or social channels for bloom updates to plan their visit, officials advised.

Special timed ticketing will be required to visit once the bloom time is announced. Peak bloom for this flower occurs usually between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Viewing the corpse flower is included with regular Garden admission, timed tickets for both free and paid admission will be required once bloom time is announced.

Garden admission is $14 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 17. Admission is free for Massachusetts Horticultural Society members and their children, Wheaton College students, faculty and staff with valid ID; and children 2 and under.

If you like to avoid smelly surroundings, you can also view the livestream of the flower blooming.

For more information and to view the livestream of the flower, visit this link.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

