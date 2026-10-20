FBI conducting criminal investigation in Sudbury

SUDBURY, Mass. — The FBI confirmed it was conducting a criminal investigation in Sudbury on Tuesday morning.

Sudbury police said they assisted the FBI by closing Beechwood Avenue between Willis Lake and Great Lake.

The FBI said the activity was court-authorized but did not provide additional information about the investigation.

Officials said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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