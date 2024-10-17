Weeks-old baby boy found outside Springfield apartment building

SPRINGFIELD. Mass. — Police in Springfield say a baby boy only a few weeks old was left outside an apartment building Tuesday night.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Worthington Street around 7:45 p.m. after someone reported a baby had been left outside.

The baby was transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. Police say he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the child is asked to call Springfield Police’s Special Victims Unit at 413-787-6352.

“The Springfield Police Department would also like to remind everyone about Massachusetts’ Safe Haven Law which allows parents to legally surrender newborns at hospitals, police departments and fire departments without facing any criminal prosecution,” the department stated.

New parents considering surrendering their child are asked to contact 1-877-796-HOPE (4673) or 1-888-510-BABY (2229) for support.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group