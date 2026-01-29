Weekday Payday: You Could Win $1,000!

The Weekday Payday Contest starts Monday, February 2, and goes through Friday, February 13, with your chance to win $1,000 every day.

Here’s how you could win:

Watch Boston 25 News (WFXT-TV) weekdays, Monday, February 2, and goes through Friday, February 13, at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have until 59 minutes past the hour to text the keyword to 925-573-1000 (until 5:59 am and 6:59 am)

One daily nationwide viewer has the chance to win $1,000

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/2/26–2/13/26. Open to legal MA res., 18+. To enter: (i) watch WFXT weekdays at 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. for daily codeword; and (ii) text codeword to 925-573-1000 and complete entry form. Std. data/msg. rates apply. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/codeword/day. Add’l info and Official Rules: boston25news.com.

Sponsor: Miami Valley Broadcasting Corporation, 1160 Dublin Road, Suite 400, Columbus, OH 43215.

