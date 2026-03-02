Wedding photography company shuts down, leaving couples and photographers scrambling

BOSTON — A wedding photography company has abruptly shut down, leaving engaged couples and contracted photographers in the dark, many of them reportedly out thousands of dollars.

Yours Truly Media, which operates out of California, according to the company’s online profile, contracts photographers and videographers in the Boston area and nationwide.

Boston 25 News obtained a Feb. 26, Texas bankruptcy court filing for a couple involved with the company.

Contractors also received an email from the company Friday stating that “yours truly media [sic] has ceased operations and is no longer able to provide services. We have filed personal bankruptcy and further information will be handled through appropriate channels.”

Bride-to-be Jillian Blye hired Yours Truly Media for her upcoming July wedding, paying two installments of $886 each with two more owed by the time of her nuptials, she told Boston 25 News.

But last month, her fiancé Connor Timulty received a Facebook message from Zakaria Baloune, a videographer contracted by the company, telling him they would not be receiving the services they paid for.

“The videographer basically told us just that the company was being disbanded and we were no longer going to have a videographer for our wedding, which was kind of shocking,” Blye said. “It’s like the worst thing you kind of want to hear as a bride when your wedding’s so close.”

Blye attempted to reach the company by phone and email but were not able to make contact with anyone.

Likewise, Boston 25 News attempted to contact all those who hold positions within the company but were not able to reach anyone.

A Google search showed the company is “permanently closed” and its number is no longer working.

Baloune told Boston 25 News he had often received late paychecks from Yours Truly Media over the years, but the money always came in. That is, until late last year, when he says communication abruptly ended.

“I had about 16 invoices that total about over $11,000, and I’m wondering when I’m getting paid,” Baloune said. “Nobody’s talking to me. And I had some couples calling me like, ‘Dude, what happened to our footage?’”

Baloune says the company was supposed to edit and send the video he shot to several fall 2025 couples but never did.

He now worries about the brides and grooms who are expecting him to shoot their weddings this upcoming season, but, with little to no information about the couples, he cannot reach most of them.

Baloune had tracked down Blye by an online search, finally finding her wedding profile on the Knot.

“I had a wedding on the 13th of this month, which was February, but I wasn’t contacted,” Baloune said. “I wasn’t provided any information about the venue, about the couple, nothing. So, I could only imagine these people being ghosted and they end up with no product.”

Boston 25 News has learned the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Advocacy and Response Division has received four consumer-related complaints against Yours Truly Media between May 2020 and February 2026.

Emad Mina, a still photographer and videographer, reached out to Boston 25 News to warn couples who hired Yours Truly Media for their upcoming weddings. He hopes to reach everyone before they tie the knot.

“I feel really bad,” Mina said of affected couples. “I’ve been married 15 years myself, and every now and then, I watch my wedding video. I go back to the photos all the time. It’s the memory that lasts for life, and if they’re losing that. It’s hard.”

Mina says the company owes him nearly $13,500, and, like Baloune, stopped communicating with him in late November.

Despite not getting paid, Mina said he is sending the raw video he shot of last fall’s couples who never received their edited wedding reels from the company and offering to edit what he can.

Both Baloune and Mina said they had been booked for several 2026 weddings, locking in those dates and turning down other work.

“That represents a missed opportunity,” Baloune said. “Basically, my next season is screwed.”

Baloune filed a small claims case in California.

Mina said he plans to do so as well, and he has reached out to attorneys general in both California and his home state of Connecticut to file complaints.

While Mina has another job besides photography, he said the loss of income is a hardship for his family.

“It’s really bad,” Mina said. “We did so much work for this company. You can only imagine standing on the feet for eight, 10 hours for a wedding trying to get the best out of it.”

Meanwhile, Blye is grateful Baloune made the effort to find her.

“I am so thankful for him, because we would not have known anything if it was not for him,” Blye said. “I think it would’ve been the nightmare of you’re walking down the aisle, but there’s no videographer showing up for you.”

Those who paid for a service that was not provided by Yours Truly Media can file a consumer complaint with the AGO’s Consumer Advocacy and Response Division at https://www.mass.gov/how-to/file-a-consumer-complaint.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group