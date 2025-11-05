Weather Alert: High wind warnings, watches posted in Mass. for gusts up to 60 mph

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph expected in our area later Wednesday into Thursday.

There is a high wind warning in effect for Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, and Berkshire counties from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.

Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties are also under a high wind warning from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.

A high wind watch has been issued for other parts of the state, including Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol counties from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

Pockets of wind damage and power outages are likely.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service warned. “Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.”

In her latest forecast, Boston 25 News Meteorologist Shiri Spear said wind gusts will very gradually decrease throughout Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

WATCH THE FORECAST | INTERACTIVE RADAR | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow our Boston 25 Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Kevin Lemanowicz | Shiri Spear | Tucker Antico | Vicki Graf

Stay Informed:

Utilize MEMA’s real-time power outage viewer to stay informed about current power outages in your community and region, and across the state, including information from utility companies about restoration times.

Utilize MEMA’s live weather radar and forecasting tools.

MassDOT | MBTA | Logan Airport | Amtrak

Online Resources:

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency - on Facebook and Twitter

Mass211

Federal Emergency Management Agency

National Weather Service/Boston

National Weather Service/Albany, NY

©2025 Cox Media Group