‘We walk each year for those who can’t’: Team GEM shares importance of 2025 Jimmy Fund Walk

BOSTON — Boston 25 News is partnering with the Dana Farber Jimmy Fund Walk set to take place on October 5th. Thousands of participants will walk various distances along the Boston Marathon route, united in their mission to support cancer research.

Among them is Team GEM, led by Emily Lee and Gary Dawkins, who have both lost spouses to cancer.

“We walk each year for those who can’t walk, who can’t talk because of this deadly disease,” said Gary Dawkins, highlighting the emotional significance of the event.

Gary’s wife, Marie, succumbed to breast cancer in 2008, the same year as Emily’s husband, Cheun, passed away from sarcoma. Their shared experiences of loss brought them together, and they eventually found love again with each other.

“The walk really is something that I just enjoy doing because we know it’s for good reason,” said Gary.

Team GEM has been a part of the Jimmy Fund Walk for 16 years, raising $175,000 during this time. Each year, they carry a list of names on their backs, honoring those who have been lost to cancer and adding new names as they continue their mission.

The walk serves as a healing process for many participants, including Emily and Gary, who find strength in walking together and sharing their stories with others affected by cancer.

“By walking every year brings all the bad memories, but at the same time, it heals every time when we walk,” said Emily.

The Jimmy Fund Walk continues to be a powerful event for raising awareness and funds for cancer research, with participants like Team GEM leading the charge in memory of their loved ones. To learn more about the walk or donate, visit danafarber.jimmyfund.org.

