‘We need your help’: Police ask public to check around homes, yards to find missing Plymouth man

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Police in Plymouth are asking the public to check around their property and surveillance video to help find a missing 69-year-old man.

Rodney Riviello has a history of dementia, police said. He was last seen at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, police extended the search for Riviello out five miles from the hospital, which includes most villages of Plymouth.

“Unfortunately, we have not found Mr. Riviello yet. Dozens of Officers are still searching,” police said in a Facebook post shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Rodney Riviello (Plymouth Police Department)

“We would ask that all residents give their property a thorough check, searching anywhere that a person could be,” police said.

When Riviello left Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital on Tuesday, he was heading towards Jabez Corner.

“From there, we have no idea where he went,” police said.

“We would also ask that residents review their Ring/CCTV cameras to see if they have any footage of Mr. Riviello walking by,” police said.

Police described Riviello as a bald, heavy-set man wearing a collared, striped shirt, blue shorts and possibly a Yankees baseball hat.

Anyone who sees Riviello or anyone who has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

“We would ask that anybody within a 2-mile radius of the Beth Israel, Deaconess Hospital search their property for Mr. Riviello,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group