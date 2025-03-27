‘We just have so much opportunity’: Boston is one of the top areas for women-owned businesses

BOSTON — Women-owned businesses are helping to drive economic growth, employing millions of workers and generating billions of dollars. And one of the best places for women to start a business? Right here in Boston. It ranks among the top five best metro areas for women-owned businesses, making it a hub for female entrepreneurs.

“I think there’s a huge network of really strong women leaders in the Boston area,” said Martha Sheridan, President and CEO of Meet Boston.

Those female leaders are everywhere. From the political landscape with the mayor, attorney general, governor, and lieutenant governor to major event planners for First Night and Sail Boston, and the tourism sector with the iconic Duck Boats.

“Bostonians and Massachusetts residents in general really respect strong women leaders,” said Sheridan. “And I think business owners are no different. So they know that they have a place here, and there’s a strong network among them where they can count on each other to, you know, bounce off ideas, get support.”

That support and compassion has helped Wendy Tatlock launch her business, Care Patrol.

Wendy left the corporate world after 20 years and now helps seniors and their families figure out their options when they can’t live alone in their homes anymore.

“It’s also been very rewarding personally to give back,” said Wendy Tatlock, owner of Care Patrol. ‘I have helped so many families and they are so grateful every week.”

Care Patrol opened just before COVID hit, so Wendy admits it was hard to get going at first. But she’s been able to lean on a whole network of small business owners virtually in the Boston area that are willing to help each other.

“I think women are so resourceful and so resilient, and I think corporate America can be so rigid and political,” said Tatlock. “I think when women put their mind to something, they can get things done. And around here, we just have so much opportunity.”

With that opportunity also comes resources from the International Women’s Forum to Meet Boston, which is also female-led.

“Women-owned businesses are incredibly important to our sector in general,” said Sheridan. “And I think the ones that are really, really managed with strong, solid female leadership do generate a significant amount of revenue not only for themselves, but really for the entire region because their particular businesses attract people here.”

Whether it’s the restaurant scene, tourism, or health care, these female leaders rely on their work ethic and a network of strong women to succeed.

“It’s had its challenges, I’m not going to lie,” said Sheridan. “Being a woman in this sector. But I can tell you that I love the fact that I can now mentor and grow other women to do what I’m doing in this, in this segment, and that it’s not there’s nothing more gratifying to me.”

“So when you combine the hard work with the research and believe in yourself, I think anything is possible,” said Tatlock.

A recent Wallet Hub study also found that Massachusetts is the best state for women in 2025, in part because it has one of the lowest unemployment rates for women. It also ranks as the best state to have a baby in and the best state for working moms.

