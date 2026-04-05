Man accused of shooting officer in Raymond, New Hampshire dead after shootout with police

RAYMOND, N.H. — A man accused of shooting an officer in Raymond, New Hampshire is deceased this morning after a shootout with police.

The incident began just after 1:30 p.m. when police were called to a home on Ham Road for a report that a man was firing a weapon towards his family members.

Once on scene, officers located the individual, prompting him to shoot at officers.

One Nottingham police officer was struck and transported to a hospital. Police say that the officer was seriously injured but the injuries are non-life threatening. His name is being withheld at this time.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Matthew Masse who was wanted for a felony related to a fire at a family member’s house.

Masse shortly thereafter fled the scene, prompting authorities to set up a perimeter around the area. Residents around the area of Ham Road and Nottingham Road were asked to shelter in place while officers conducted their search for Masse.

Authorities searching for armed suspect in Raymond, NH (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings)

Before 10 p.m. on Saturday, New Hampshire State Police said in a press conference that Masse was located in the woods.

When attempting to take him into custody, he allegedly opened fire on officers and officers fired back.

Masse was struck by the gunfire and was confirmed deceased. Authorities said a long gun was recovered with Masse. No other officers were injured in the incident.

“All aspects of the suspects actions will be reviewed including his motive for shooting at his family members and ultimately, law enforcement,” said New Hampshire State Police during a press conference early Sunday morning.

The officers in the exchange of gunfire with Masse are also being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews by the New Hampshire State Attorney General’s Office and the New Hampshire State Police’s Major Crime Unit.

The incident is under investigation, and the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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