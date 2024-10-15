‘We fell short’: Hudson restaurant apologizes for WWII reenactors who dined in German SS uniforms

HUDSON, Mass. — A Hudson restaurant took to social media Sunday to apologize after WWII reenactors dined inside while wearing German SS uniforms this past weekend.

According to the Kith and Kin, eight living historians from the America Heritage Museum dined inside the restaurant Saturday night, including a “couple” who were dressed as Schutzstaffel soldiers.

The restaurant said it would “never do anything to offend or hurt anyone” and said the diners shouldn’t have been allowed to step foot in the restaurant while in costume.

“Even though we knew they were living historians, at a time when acts of anti-Semitic violence continue to rise, we should have realized other diners might not be aware of the local WWII re-enactment,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook. “As a small, family-owned business, we strive every day to do our best and are continuing to learn and grow. Last night we fell short, and we deeply apologize.”

The American Heritage Museum’s Battle for the Airfield WWII re-enactment took place on both Saturday and Sunday. The museum says the event showcases “authentic battle re-enactments, featuring tanks, military vehicles, and soldiers in period uniforms.” Guests can view live demonstrations of era-specific tactical maneuvers and other exhibits.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group