‘We bunkered up’: Hockey players, parents recall chaos of deadly shooting at Rhode Island arena

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Terrified youth hockey players and families were forced to evacuate an ice arena in Rhode Island and race to safety after gunfire erupted in the crowd on Monday afternoon.

Some athletes were forced to flee Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket while still wearing their ice skates, seeking shelter at a nearby convenience store, Wendy’s, and Walgreens.

The evacuation began after players heard what sounded like more than a dozen gunshots inside the ice rink.

Olin Lawrence, a 16-year-old sophomore goalie from Coventry, was on the ice and in the net when the shots rang out and described a scene of confusion followed by a rapid retreat to the locker rooms.

“It was like, ‘bop, bop,’ and I thought it was balloons, but it just kept going, and it was actually gunshots,” Lawrence said. “After the gunshots, me and my teammates ran right to the locker room, and we just bunkered up...We pressed against the door and just tried to stay safe down in there.”

Families who reached the convenience store asked the owner to lock the doors behind them for protection. While some people inside the store made phone calls to report their safety, the players used the moment to finally remove their skates.

Outside the arena, police officers ushered other athletes and families into buses.

Many of the people involved expressed feeling overwhelmed and traumatized by the events. Lawrence said he attempted to remain calm despite the chaotic situation.

Acting Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said the shooting appeared to be triggered by a “family dispute.”

Later that evening, Goncalves identified the shooter as Robert Dorgan.

Two shooting victims have died, and three victims who were taken to the hospital remain in serious condition, Goncalves said.

No names of the victims were immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing.

