STONEHAM, Mass. — Those who went to Stone Zoo got to meet one of the newest members of Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth family.

‘We are thrilled’: Stone Zoo celebrates birth of Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth (Stone Zoo)

The baby, who’s seen snuggling up with mom, Lunesta, in the window of the Wild Habitat at the zoo, which is also home to big sister, Sylvie.

“We are thrilled to welcome a new member to our sloth family,” said Pete Costello, Assistant Curator at Stone Zoo. “As with any new birth, we’re closely monitoring mom and baby. Lunesta is an attentive and experienced mother, and we are pleased to see everything going well so far. The baby has been observed nursing, its eyes are open, and it’s moving around well. For the first month, the baby will hold on tightly to Lunesta.”

The baby is the eighth child to Lunesta and her mate, Nero.

The breed, Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth, is part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP), which is a cooperative, inter-zoo program that is coordinated nationally through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the survival of endangered species.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group