‘We are sorry’: Colby Farm sunflower fields in Newbury not open this year after heavy rainfall

NEWBURY, Mass. — The magnificent sunflowers at Colby Farm in Newbury, which typically bloom into towering yellow flowers, are a popular attraction each year.

But not this year.

“Unfortunately, due to the 30 plus inches of rain this summer, our sunflower field did not perform to our expectations. We are sorry, but mother nature just didn’t cooperate this year. Hope to see you in 2024,” Colby Farm said in a recent Facebook post to its loyal visitors.

Visitors have flocked to the farm for over 19 years to see the sunflowers, and more recently to take selfies with the sunflowers and post them to social media.

“When it is in full bloom in a whole field of yellow, it’s just like nothing you have ever seen before.. just pure beauty,” Colby Farm owner Liz Knight said last year.

