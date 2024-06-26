‘We all loved him’: Friends remember teen who died after packed SUV slammed into tree on Cape Cod

MASHPEE, Mass. — Friends, loved ones, and community members are mourning the death of a 17-year-old boy who lost life when an SUV packed with six other teens slammed into a tree on Cape Cod, leaving others injured early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Carlton Drive near Swain Circle in Mashpee just after 2 a.m. found a wrecked SUV that had slammed into an oak tree, according to Mashpee Fire Chief Jack Phelan.

Mashpee Police Chief Scott W. Carline said that seven occupants between the ages of 15 and 17 were riding in the vehicle.

“It appears the vehicle was traveling northbound on Carlton Drive when the operator lost control of the vehicle leaving the roadway and striking a tree just south of Swain Circle,” Carline said in a statement.

Two of the victims were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 17-year-old boy from Mashpee was pronounced dead.

“We deeply regret to announce that one of the victims transported from the scene, a 17-year-old male from Mashpee, later died as a result of his injuries sustained in the accident,” Carline added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family at this time.”

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office would not confirm the name of the victim. Neither would Mashpee’s school superintendent.

But others knew him.

Aiden Chisholm said he went to school with the victim.

“He was funny, he was a jokester — always happy, always smiling,” he said. “He was a member of the football team. He was great.”

Frances Delgado said she worked with the boy at an assisted living facility — that he was a food service employee who had lots of contact with residents. She’s worried how they will take the news, as many considered him a grandson.

“We all loved him,” she said. “Nicest kid you ever want to meet.”

Talia Dimaggio added, “He was a really, really funny person. A really funny person. He was always someone you could count on.”

A third victim was taken to South Shore Trauma Center. Two others were taken to Falmouth Hospital. One person wasn’t hurt and was picked up by their parents.

The tree in front of Charlie Dedecko’s house is still standing, but it’s missing a large patch of bark

“And I heard this awful bang,” Dedecko recalled. “Somehow I knew a car hit a tree out in front of my house.”

The DA’s office also declined to indicate whether any charges are pending. But several neighbors complained about excessive speeding on Carlton Drive — owing to its role as a cut-through to Rte. 28.

Dedecko said once he got up at 2 a.m. he couldn’t get back to sleep.

“I keep thinking about it,” he said.

Because almost 50 years ago, Dedecko’s 19-year-old son was involved in a similar crash, along with his best friend.

“They hit a tree in Westborough,” Dedecko said. “And my son was killed outright. I mean, he was dead in the car. So I kind of know how the parents are feeling. It’s an awful, awful thing.”

The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting Mashpee police with the investigation.

