1 dead after SUV with 7 teens inside slams into tree on Cape Cod, officials say

MASHPEE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one teenager was killed and five others were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Cape Cod early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Carlton Drive near Swain Circle in Mashpee just after 2 a.m. found a wrecked SUV that had slammed into an oak tree, according to Mashpee Fire Chief Jack Phelan.

Mashpee Police Chief Scott W. Carline said that seven occupants between the ages of 15 and 17 were riding in the vehicle.

“It appears the vehicle was traveling northbound on Carlton Drive when the operator lost control of the vehicle leaving the roadway and striking a tree just south of Swain Circle,” Carline said in a statement.

Two of the victims were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 17-year-old boy from Mashpee was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

“We deeply regret to announce that one of the victims transported from the scene, a 17-year-old male from Mashpee, later died as a result of his injuries sustained in the accident,” Carline added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family at this time.”

A third victim was taken to South Shore Trauma Center. Two others were taken to Falmouth Hospital. One person wasn’t hurt and was picked up by their parents.

Video from the scene showed Mashpee police and firefighters working at the scene of the crash, as well as debris scattered in the street.

The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting Mashpee police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

