Ways you can experience the solar eclipse in the Boston area

BOSTON — Get ready, Bostonians. There are plenty of ways to celebrate the 2024 solar eclipse on Monday.

The following is a list of local events, including viewing parties and even a festival, compiled by The Boston Calendar. Don’t forget, you can also make a simple viewer for use during Monday’s solar eclipse.

BOSTON

[Not Quite] Total Eclipse of the Park

When: Monday 4/8, 1pm

Where: Spectacle Island

Info: Take the ferry out to Spectacle Island for a one-of-a-kind eclipse viewing experience. Watch the impacts of up to a 93% coverage of the sun on the Boston skyline, explore Spectacle Island, make s’mores on the beach, and hike along the island trails.

Solar Viewing at Larz Anderson Park

When: Monday 4/8, 1:30pm

Where: Brookline

Info: Head to the hillside at Larz Anderson Park to watch the eclipse with friends and neighbors. Safe eclipse viewing glasses will be available on a first come first served basis.

Deck 12′s Solar Eclipse Happy Hour and Watch Party

When: Monday 4/8, 2pm

Where: Seaport

Info: Grab your complimentary eclipse glasses and watch the peak eclipse from the Deck 12 rooftop in Seaport. From 2-5pm drinks will be half priced with the purchase of a drink in honor of this spectacular natural occasion.

$10 Solar Eclipse Special at View Boston

When: Monday 4/8, 1pm

Where: Back Bay

Info: Experience the solar eclipse from the top of the city with View Boston’s $10 deal. Special eclipse glasses will be provided.

Solar Eclipse Watch Party at The Rooftop at Revere Hotel

When: Monday 4/8, 1pm

Where: Back Bay

Info: Head to the Rooftop @ Revere for a solar eclipse party featuring eclipse-themed drinks and bites, with complementary eclipse glasses provided (subject to availability). Tickets are $5 per person.

Solar Eclipse at the MIT Museum

When: Monday 4/8, 2pm

Where: Kendall Square

Info: Talk to an astronomer about the eclipse, make a DIY space-themed automata (self-operating machine), watch NASA’s 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Broadcast on a giant screen, and more at the MIT Museum celebration.

Total Eclipse of the Park

When: Monday 4/8, 2pm

Where: Cambridge

Info: Listen to live folk music, watch experiments and demonstrations, and be in community with others at Kinglsey Park. There will be lots of educational resources and free glasses too.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

When: Monday 4/8, 2pm

Where: Chelsea

Info: Bring a blanket and spend the afternoon outside Chelsea City Hall with your family, learning about the solar eclipse and participating in eclipse activities. A limited number of free eclipse glasses will be available.

Eclipse 2024 at the Museum of Science

When: Monday 4/8, 10am-5pm

Where: West End

Info: Learn all about the history of and science behind the eclipse at the Museum of Science through classroom and digital experiences and activities. Solar eclipse glasses can also be purchased on site.

OUTSIDE OF BOSTON

2024 Alburgh Totality Festival

When: Saturday 4/6-Monday 4/8

Where: Alburgh, VT (100% coverage)

Info: Celebrate the solar eclipse fully during this three-day celestial celebration that features live music, fireworks, food & drink vendors, a marketplace of local artists, and, of course, a collective viewing of the total solar eclipse.

Eclipse 2024: Public Lecture with PSU Astrophysicist Dr. Brad Moser

When: Sunday 4/7

Where: Lancaster, NH (100% coverage)

Info: Prepare for this one-in-a-lifetime astrological experience with a lecture from astrophysicist Dr. Brad Moser about the mysteries of the coming eclipse. Just over a day later, Lancaster will see a total eclipse of the sun.

MA State Parks Events

When: Monday 4/8

Where: MA (coverage varies depending on location)

Info: State parks around MA are hosting craft activities and solar system walks that you can join with friends and family – all while enjoying the beauty of MA nature.

Eclipse Watch Party at the Museum of Natural History

When: Monday 4/8, 10am

Where: Providence, RI (90% coverage)

Info: Enjoy free admission to the Museum of Natural History and Planetarium where there will be fun eclipse-themed activities and free eclipse glasses for an immersive viewing experience.

Eclipse Viewing Party at Connecticut Science Center

When: Monday 4/8, 10am

Where: Hartford, CT (92% coverage)

Info: Watch the eclipse live with safe solar glasses, hear from Science Center STEM educators and meteorologists from WFSB Channel 3 about the once-in-a-lifetime experience, and engage in eclipse themed activities for the whole family.

EcoTarium Free Admission Eclipse Celebration

When: Monday 4/8, 12pm

Where: Worcester, MA (93% coverage)

Info: Enjoy free admission at the EcoTarium where you can learn about exoplanets and look at the eclipse through special telescopes! Bring a blanket and a picnic for some fun with friends and family.

Roger Williams National Memorial Total Eclipse of the Park

When: Monday 4/8, 1pm

Where: Providence, RI (90% coverage)

Info: Talk with park rangers about all-things weather, space, and nature. Complete activities to earn a special badge and there will be free glasses to enjoy the viewing event safely.

Solar Eclipse at Brown

When: Monday 4/8, 2pm

Where: Providence, RI (90% coverage)

Info: Meet scientists and volunteers who will answer all space-related questions. Set up sun spotters, get free eclipse glasses, and enjoy the outdoors at Brown for a fun viewing party.

Transcend: Solar Eclipse Viewing

When: Monday 4/8, 2pm

Where: Burlington, VT (100% coverage)

Info: View the total solar eclipse from the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport at this unique celebration. Enjoy live music, free mini golf, food and beverages, corn hole, a full bar, and a spectacular view of the eclipse.

