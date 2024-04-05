How to make a simple viewer for use during Monday’s solar eclipse

DEDHAM, Mass. — Eric O’Dea from Boston’s Museum of Science joined Tucker Antico from the Boston 25 weather team to show how to make a solar eclipse viewer for use during Monday’s solar eclipse.

O’Dea has been an educator at the Museum of Science, Boston for eleven years. Although he very much enjoys teaching about science with the rocket car, the screaming hairy armadillo, and the world’s largest indoor lightning machine, his passion has always been spaceflight and astronomy.

Safety is key if you don’t have special glasses to protect your eyes during eclipse viewing.

See the video attached to this story for some tips on making a viewer.

Here’s the list of materials you can use:

- Cereal box

- White paper

- Aluminum foil

- Scissors

- Thumbtack

- Tape

- Index cards or card stock

