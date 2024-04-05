Local

How to make a simple viewer for use during Monday’s solar eclipse

By Boston 25 News Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — Eric O’Dea from Boston’s Museum of Science joined Tucker Antico from the Boston 25 weather team to show how to make a solar eclipse viewer for use during Monday’s solar eclipse.

Solar eclipse 2024: Where will the eclipse be visible? This map and timeline show you

O’Dea has been an educator at the Museum of Science, Boston for eleven years. Although he very much enjoys teaching about science with the rocket car, the screaming hairy armadillo, and the world’s largest indoor lightning machine, his passion has always been spaceflight and astronomy.

Safety is key if you don’t have special glasses to protect your eyes during eclipse viewing.

Doctor tips for safe viewing during the eclipse

See the video attached to this story for some tips on making a viewer.

Here’s the list of materials you can use:

- Cereal box

- White paper

- Aluminum foil

- Scissors

- Thumbtack

- Tape

- Index cards or card stock

