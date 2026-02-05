Ways To Grow Younger, Not Older

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — We all want to feel younger as we get older, who wouldn’t? People who feel younger tend to have better physical and mental health, higher levels of life satisfaction, and a more positive outlook on life. A survey saw that 70% of Americans want to know the secrets of feeling young again. So, how can you grow younger, not older?

We’re all fighting the clock! Unless you’re Benjamin Button, every year you feel the weight of aging. But some of us are trying harder than others to fight it.

Nearly 30% of younger people in the U.S. report prioritizing wellness more than they did a year ago. And one-third of older adults have invested time or money in trying to look younger.

“But if it doesn’t fit your life, it’s never gonna be sustainable,” said Tanya Haber, DO, of Haber Healthcare.

So, what works? One is social life! A study from the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that loneliness increases the risk of death by up to 26%. A greater risk than smoking 15 cigarettes a day!

“It can be as simple as having breakfast, lunch, or dinner with your family. It doesn’t have to be exciting, but basic interactions where you can sit, you can spend time with somebody,” explained Dr. Haber.

Supplements like vitamin D, omega-3, and probiotics also help you feel young again.

“Vitamin D3 for your bones, also really good for depression. Omega-3 for brain health, great for cholesterol. Probiotics help balance the good and the bad bacteria in the GI tract,” Dr. Haber told Ivanhoe.

And always make sure you’re eating clean foods. The NIH found that eating those foods leads to healthy aging.

“Mediterranean diet, fruits and vegetables, beans, legumes, lean proteins,” said Dr. Haber.

We can’t all age like Benjamin Button, but we can try.

Dr. Haber says to control your blood sugar levels. Also, when it’s low, the body triggers autophagy, a cellular recycling process that removes waste and improves function, which may contribute to feeling biologically younger.

