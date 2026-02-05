Waymo planning return to Boston for winter weather testing

BOSTON — Self-driving cars are planning to hit the windy streets of Boston again for another round of experimentation.

The autonomous ride-hailing Waymo says it is planning to return to Boston to see lay the ground work for future service.

The vehicles will first be driven manually by trained specialists before the cars are allowed to be fully autonomous.

Massachusetts would need to legalize fully autonomous vehicles before Waymo could remove the human drivers from the equation.

Boston is one of 20 cities worldwide, including Detroit, Denver, Minneapolis, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, London, and Tokyo, that Waymo is planning to expand to.

Waymo first tested its self-driving cars in the greater Boston area last year.

