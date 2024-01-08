‘Way too early for that’: Belichick declines to comment on his future as meeting with Kraft looms

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ worst season in nearly a quarter century is now over, and so too could be the run of head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft are expected to meet and we could learn about his fate -- maybe as early as today.

Belichick spoke to reporters Monday morning for his end-of-the-year news conference, which happens at the close of every season. He acknowledged that this was a disappointing season and not up to the organization’s standards, saying things need to be fixed.

Of course, he was asked about his future with the team -- but Belichick didn’t give any details.

“I’m under contract,” Belichick said. “I’m going to do what I always do, which is every day I come in, work as hard as I can to help the team in whatever way I can. So that’s what I’m going to continue to do. Today was kind of the wrap-up day for us with the players — we’ll have a meeting with them and then go from there. As far as any decisions or direction or anything like that for next year; it’s way too early for that.”

Belichick said that he’d be open to relinquishing personnel control if that would help the team. He was also asked if he would want to coach another team, but he said he wouldn’t discuss hypotheticals.

In Belichick’s 24 years as the Patriots head coach, this was his worst record at 4-13.

Belichick does have an upcoming meeting with Kraft, but he didn’t say when that meeting is.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

