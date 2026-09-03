Watertown students get first look at new $219 million high school

WATERTOWN, Mass. — After years of planning and construction, Watertown students are getting ready to walk through the doors of their brand-new high school.

The $219 million project, the largest capital investment in the town’s history, is set to welcome students for the first day of school next week.

The community got a chance to tour the new building Wednesday.

“Our students come back on Tuesday, and we can’t wait to have them back,” Watertown High School Principal Joel Giacobozzi said. “We just had kids walk over and say this is nothing like they’d imagined; it’s nothing like we imagined. We put it on paper but could have never dreamed of it being as amazing as it is.”

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The new high school was designed with modern, flexible learning spaces and state-of-the-art technology.

“We now have what’s called “academic commons,” so these kinds of general spaces where students can bounce ideas off each other, exit the classroom, reenter the classroom and just a real modern, innovative learning style,” Giacobozzi said.

A focus on sustainability

The new Watertown High School is also designed to be one of the most environmentally friendly high school facilities in the country.

According to school officials, it is the first high school in the country to achieve both net-zero energy and LEED 4.1 Platinum status.

Solar panels cover the roof, with additional panels located around the property.

“We had never wavered from the commitment of being an eco-friendly building,” Giacobozzi said. “We’re proud to say it’s done.”

Built for the next generation

Inside, students will find modern technology, collaborative spaces and a state-of-the-art auditorium.

Giacobozzi said he hopes the new environment motivates students to set a high standard for themselves.

“I think the kids want to learn when their building is holding them to a high standard and a really clean, nice, fresh building that’s incredibly innovative,” he said. “You want to perform up to the level that the building warrants.”

After the community’s first look Wednesday, the next big milestone is just days away.

Watertown students are scheduled to begin the school year in their new high school next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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