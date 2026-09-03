Investigation underway after person stabbed in Roslindale

BOSTON — A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a reported stabbing in Roslindale, Boston police say.
Officers were dispatched to 4003 Washington Street after receiving a report that a person was stabbed. Once there, officers found a victim suffering from a stab wound. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
As a result of the incident, homicide detectives are on scene and investigating.
No further details were provided.
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