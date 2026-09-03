Investigation underway after person stabbed in Roslindale

BOSTON — A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a reported stabbing in Roslindale, Boston police say.

Officers were dispatched to 4003 Washington Street after receiving a report that a person was stabbed. Once there, officers found a victim suffering from a stab wound. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the incident, homicide detectives are on scene and investigating.

No further details were provided.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group