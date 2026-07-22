Watertown man arrested, charged with robbery of Melrose business

MELROSE, Mass. — A Watertown man has been taken into custody and charged in connection with a fast food shop in Melrose.

According to the Melrose Police Department, the incident occurred on Sunday, when officers were dispatched to the area of 470 Lynn Fells Parkway to reports of a robbery.

Once there, police conducted an investigation, learning that the suspect, a man in his 50s, approached the clerk and gestured toward his waistband and demanded cash, prompting the clerk to hand over an undisclosed amount.

After review of surveillance footage, officers identified the suspect as 58-year-old Daniel Clancy, who was known to the police.

The next day, on Monday, Clancy was arrested by members of both the Melrose and Medford Police Departments and charged with Unarmed Robbery and Larceny From a Person.

Clancy was arraigned Tuesday in Malden District Court, where he was released on personal recognizance on the new charges, but held on two other pending cases out of Cambridge and Quincy District Courts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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