Water main break in Tewksbury shuts down roadway

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Drivers are being asked to avoid a stretch of roadway in Tewksbury due to a water main break Thursday.

Police alerted that Shawsheen Street will be closed between Ballard Street and Compass Lane until further notice.

“Please seek an alternate route and avoid the area,” Tewksbury police posted on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

