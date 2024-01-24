Local

Water main break shuts down street in Boston’s North End

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Crews are repairing a 12-inch water main that broke in Boston’s North End neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Workers responding to the area of Stillman Street and Salem Street around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a break found Salem Street flooded, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

Officials say the main has since been shut down and repairs are currently being made. An excavating crew is on scene investigating the cause of the break.

Twenty nearby services are currently without water.

It is unclear how long it will take until service is restored.

