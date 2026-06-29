Water main break shuts down part of Route 123, ramps near Route 24 in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A water main break has forced the closure of a key stretch of roadway in Brockton, creating traffic disruptions for drivers in the area.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says Route 123 west is closed just before the Route 24 overpass. The Route 24 north Exit 31B ramp to Route 123 west is also shut down.

Officials have put detours in place, directing drivers on Route 123 west and Route 24 north to Exit 33A (Route 27).

In #Brockton, Route 123 WB is closed prior to the Route 24 overpass due to a water main break. Route 24 NB exit 31B ramp is also closed. Traffic is being detoured via exit 33A. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 29, 2026

The closure is expected to remain in place until crews can complete repairs.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes due to expected delays.

MassDOT is encouraging travelers to check real-time traffic conditions before heading out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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