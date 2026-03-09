Water main break shuts down busy road in Westboro

WESTBORO, Mass. — A water main break has shut down a busy road in Westboro.

According to police, residents are being asked to avoid East Main Street at Cumberland Farms after a water main break forced the road to close on Monday morning.

There is damage to the roadway and surrounding areas.

If drivers need to go to Cumberland Farms or nearby businesses, they can go around it, but most are asked to avoid the area.

Police say the water main break will be a long duration event lasting over 12 hours.

DPW crews are on-site and working to repair the issue.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group