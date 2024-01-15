Water main break leaves large hole in middle of busy Boston intersection

BOSTON — A water main break in downtown Boston over the weekend left a large hole in the road in the middle of a busy Boston intersection.

The crumbled section of road on Stuart Street at Tremont Street was still blocked off Monday morning as traffic was diverted around the scene.

A leak in a high-pressure fire line led to the water main break, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

Crews worked to repair the line on Sunday and paving was expected to occur on Monday, the BWSC said.

Water service to the area has since been restored.

2/2 Crews will begin repairs on the high-pressure line. Work expected to be completed on Sunday. Final paving to occur Monday morning. @bostonpolice — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) January 13, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

