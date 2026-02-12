Water main break closes busy road in MetroWest city

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A water main break forced the closure of a heavily traveled section of road in a MetroWest city on Thursday, causing significant traffic disruptions in the area.

City officials in Framingham announced that Salem End Road was shut down between Temple Street and Singletary Lane while crews worked to dig out and repair the damaged line.

This marks the second water‑main break in the same area this week, though public works officials emphasize that the two incidents are unrelated and occurred on different sections of the system.

Repair crews were on scene for hours, and the work is expected to continue into the evening. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Drivers can check the city’s alerts page and traffic updates for further information as repairs progress.

