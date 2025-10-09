WATCH: Two men hospitalized after out-of-control vehicle nearly hits Dunkin’ in Attleboro

Two men had to be hospitalized after a wild, out-of-control crash in Attleboro on Thursday.

Video shows the moment a car veered off the road and nearly hit a Dunkin’ location on Pleasant Street shortly after 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

Two men inside the car, a male in his 70s who was driving and a male passenger in his 20s, were transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The car nearly hit the building, instead hitting the curb in front, bringing the car to a stop.

“The outcome could have been much different,” said Lt. Corey Blais. “If this had happened during a busier time of day, it could have been a completely different call. It’s very fortunate that no cars or pedestrians were in the parking lot.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Attleboro Police Department.

