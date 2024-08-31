WATCH: Sparks fly as over height truck scrapes along Sumner Tunnel ceiling

BOSTON — An over height truck inside the Sumner Tunnel caused sparks to fly and traffic to snarl Saturday.

MassDOT shared video of the truck traveling down the tunnel around 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Sparks can be seen leaping from the tunnel’s roof as the top of the box truck scrapes the ceiling.

MassDOT inspected the tunnel after the incident and found only “minor scrapes.” The truck was able to be removed from the tunnel.

Several lanes were shut down until 5:00 p.m. while crews inspected the tunnel

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

