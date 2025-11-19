W.A.T.C.H. reveals 2025 ‘10 worst toys’ list: Hidden hazards for holiday shoppers

BOSTON — World Against Toys Causing Harm released its 53rd annual “10 Worst Toys” list on Tuesday, warning about hidden dangers lurking on store shelves and online this holiday season.

Despite decades of advocacy, toy-related injuries remain a serious concern: one child is treated in a U.S. emergency room every three minutes for a toy-related injury, according to the latest data.

Why it matters

231,700 toy-related injuries were reported in 2023.

40 deaths involving children under 14 occurred between 2021 and 2023.

From 2024 through October 2025, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced dozens of recalls affecting more than 21 million toys.

2025 “10 worst toys” nominees

Goo Slingers – Projectile toy with eye injury risk. Marvel Avengers Hulk Gamma Smash Fists – Encourages hitting, blunt force injuries. Shape Sorter Xylophone – Rigid drumstick poses ingestion hazard. Nerf Pro Gelfire Ignitor Blaster – High-speed rounds, eye injuries. Gigglescape Snack Play Set – Rigid utensils risk puncture and ingestion injuries. Sheepdog Puppet – Loose fibers may cause ingestion injuries. Snackles: Disney Minnie – Plush toy marketed for infants, suffocation hazard. Little Cuties Doll – Thin cord headband poses choking hazard. Ultimate Makeup Kit – Contains chemicals, allergic reaction risk. Blox Fruits Ember Dragon Ultimate Bundle – Rigid horns pose blunt force and puncture injuries.

Safety tips for parents

Inspect toys and packaging before gifting.

Don’t assume safety based on brand or retailer.

Watch for small parts, cords, fiber-like hair, and rigid components.

Stay informed about recalls — many consumers never receive notices.

“Think defensively about toy safety,” said Joan Siff, W.A.T.C.H. President. “Awareness and vigilance can make all the difference this holiday season and beyond.”

For the full list and safety resources, visit ToySafety.org.

