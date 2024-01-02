WATCH: Red Sox legend David Ortiz swings, completely whiffs during gender reveal

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was known for clobbering mammoth home runs during his illustrious career, but his swing appears to have gotten a tad rusty.
Ortiz and his girlfriend, María Yeribell Martínez, are expecting their first child together and recently held a gender reveal party.
A Pio Deportes video shared by Major League Baseball showed Big Papi swinging and completely whiffing on an inside pitch from his girlfriend.
“David Ortiz fanning at his son’s gender reveal is the funniest thing you’ll see,” Pio Deportes wrote in a post on Instagram.
Blue dust ended up bursting out of the ball when it fell to the ground after Ortiz missed connecting with it.
The 48-year-old retired from baseball in 2016 after a 20-year career that was highlighted by 10 All-Star selections and three World Series Championships.
