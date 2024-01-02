WATCH: Red Sox legend David Ortiz swings, completely whiffs during gender reveal

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz was known for clobbering mammoth home runs during his illustrious career, but his swing appears to have gotten a tad rusty.

Ortiz and his girlfriend, María Yeribell Martínez, are expecting their first child together and recently held a gender reveal party.

A Pio Deportes video shared by Major League Baseball showed Big Papi swinging and completely whiffing on an inside pitch from his girlfriend.

Big Papi reveals baby's gender 😂😂



(via piodeportes/IG) pic.twitter.com/mOIE03hYbv — MLB (@MLB) January 2, 2024

“David Ortiz fanning at his son’s gender reveal is the funniest thing you’ll see,” Pio Deportes wrote in a post on Instagram.

Blue dust ended up bursting out of the ball when it fell to the ground after Ortiz missed connecting with it.

The 48-year-old retired from baseball in 2016 after a 20-year career that was highlighted by 10 All-Star selections and three World Series Championships.

