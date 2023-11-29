WATCH: Oversized truck strikes ceiling of Sumner Tunnel causing traffic jam

BOSTON — Commuters had quite the headache Wednesday morning when an oversized truck hit the ceiling of the Sumner Tunnel, causing delays.

State Police say the truck entered the tunnel around 11 a.m. and got about halfway through before problems arose.

Video shows the moments the truck swerved over to the left travel lane and immediately began making contact with the roof.

Cars trailing behind the truck have to slam on their brakes to avoid crashing into it.

Authorities had to help guide the truck as it backed out of the tunnel.

MassDOT personnel conducted an inspection of the area that was struck and cleared it.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group