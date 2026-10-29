WATCH: Moment tractor-trailer truck rolls over in Lynnfield, spilling scrap metal, destroying poles

New video obtained by Boston 25 News shows the moment a tractor-trailer carrying scrap metal rolled over Wednesday afternoon in Lynnfield, knocking down several trees and power lines and causing major traffic disruptions.

The vehicle was driving down Salem Street when it suddenly tipped onto its passenger side, sending the scrap metal spilling across the roadway behind it.

The rollover heavily impacted the roadway, delaying motorists and school buses.

Cleanup efforts stretched for hours and continued well into the evening.

Tractor-trailer rolls over on Salem Street in Lynnfield

Crews first had to bring in heavy equipment to lift the truck upright before work could begin clearing the wreckage and restoring power.

By Thursday morning, the road had reopened, but significant damage remained, including toppled trees left behind from the crash.

Despite the severity of the rollover, neighbors said the tractor-trailer driver escaped without serious injuries. Nearby residents told Boston 25 they heard and felt the impact when the truck went over.

“I’m just really glad it did not touch my house because I was inside,” neighbor Kai Zheng said.

“Thank God it was just trees and grass. It could have been worse,” neighbor David Donegan added.

‘What just happened?’: Lynnfield residents stunned after tractor-trailer rollover crash

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