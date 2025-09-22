Watch live: Karen Read due in court for hearing in wrongful death suit months after murder acquittal

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Karen Read is set to return to a Massachusetts courtroom on Monday for a hearing in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of John O’Keefe.

The lawsuit, which will be heard at Plymouth County Superior Court, follows Read’s second-degree murder acquittal in June in the death of O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend.

“People have won the criminal case but lost the civil,” said Boston 25 legal analyst Peter Elikann, referencing similar cases like O.J. Simpson’s.

The civil case against Read, 45, of Mansfield, was put on hold during her criminal retrial, which concluded with her acquittal on the most serious charges related to O’Keefe’s January 2022 death in Canton.

The lawsuit alleges that Read “outrageously created a false narrative” and the O’Keefe family has suffered “emotional injuries, severe physical pain, anguish, emotional distress and other harm… caused by defendant Read’s negligence.”

Days after her acquittal, Read’s team filed a motion to dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit.

Read’s criminal attorneys, Elizabeth Little and Alan Jackson, will join her side and argue a motion to dismiss one element of the wrongful death claim on Monday.

Elikann noted that the stakes in a civil case are lower than in a criminal trial, as the burden of proof is only a preponderance of the evidence.

He added, “The worst-case scenario is that you can obviously go to jail. In a civil case, the worst-case scenario is that they will be successful in their lawsuit against you for money.”

In civil cases, a jury must only find it more likely than not that the defendant is responsible, Elikann said.

She is expected to appear in court on Monday at 2 p.m.

