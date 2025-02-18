Watch live: Karen Read back in court for motions hearing as 2nd murder trial nears

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read, the woman accused in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe, returns to court Tuesday for another motions hearing ahead of her fast-approaching retrial.

The hearing in front of Judge Beverly Cannone in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court marks the first since the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts denied Read’s bid to get two of three criminal charges she faces in the January 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend dropped.

Cannone declared a mistrial in July 2024 after finding jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on all three charges, without polling the jurors to confirm their conclusions. Cannone later ruled in August that Read could be retried on all three charges.

The Read legal team is now considering their legal options, including federal habeas corpus relief, arguing that the ruling violates the 44-year-old Mansfield woman’s Double Jeopardy rights.

Read is accused of hitting O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die after a night of drinking.

The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home and then dragged outside and left for dead.

The retrial of Read has been delayed until April 2025.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview on Super Bowl Sunday, Read told Boston 25′s Ted Daniel that she has “nothing to hide” and that she’s “been framed” for murder.

