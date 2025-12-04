Watch live: Day 4 on testimony in Brian Walshe’s murder trial after jurors see gruesome evidence

DEDHAM, Mass. — Thursday marks Day 4 of testimony in Brian Walshe’s high-profile murder trial after at least a dozen witnesses took the stand on Wednesday.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, the panel of jurors was shown grim and critical evidence uncovered during the investigation into the disappearance and death of Ana Walshe, who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Day 2023.

Evidence pulled from dumpster in Swampscott

Ana has never been found, but prosecutors presented items recovered from a dumpster near Walshe’s mother’s home in Swampscott, including:

Ana Walshe’s clothes, jacket, boots, slippers, pocketbook, headphones, car keys, and her COVID-19 vaccination card

A Tyvek suit and goggles

Tools such as a hatchet, hacksaw, hammer, and wire snips

Pieces of a bloody rug resembling one seen in a photo of Ana in their Cohasset home

Investigators say surveillance video captured Brian Walshe buying cleaning supplies at area hardware stores before reporting his wife missing. They also allege Walshe searched online for ways to dispose of a body and clean up after dismemberment.

Walshe has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Defense claims natural causes

Walshe’s attorneys argue Ana died of natural causes and that Brian panicked when he found her dead in bed in their Cohasset home, although he has pleaded guilty to disposing of her body and lying to police. They point to earlier internet searches showing someone shopping for a 4-carat diamond ring and a Porsche as evidence that the couple was happy.

Jurors also learned Ana Walshe had two life insurance policies worth more than $1 million, with Brian listed as the beneficiary.

What’s next

A forensic scientist from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab is expected to resume testimony Thursday.

Jurors may also see text messages sent on New Year’s Eve between Ana Walshe and a man she was reportedly seeing.

